Treat Williams (born in Rowayton, Connecticut, December 1, 1951) acted in movies like Hair (1979) directed by Milos Forman, Prince of the City (1981) by Sidney Lumet, Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) by Sidney Lumet with Andy Garcia, 127 Hours (2010) by Danny Boyle. On television, he acted in A Streetcar Named Desire (1993), The Late Shift (1996), Everwood (2002-2006).
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureA Streetcar Named Desire (1984)
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaPrince of the City
New Star Of The YearHair