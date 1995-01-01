Golden Globes logo

Treat Williams (born in Rowayton, Connecticut, December 1, 1951) acted in movies like Hair (1979) directed by Milos Forman, Prince of the City (1981) by Sidney Lumet, Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) by Sidney Lumet  with Andy Garcia, 127 Hours (2010) by Danny Boyle. On television, he acted in A Streetcar Named Desire (1993), The Late Shift (1996), Everwood (2002-2006).

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
A Streetcar Named Desire (1984)

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Prince of the City

1980 Nominee

New Star Of The Year
Hair
