Trevor Howard

3 Nominations
Trevor Howard in Ryan's Daughter

Trevor Howard-Smith (born in Cliftonville, Kent, England, September 29, 1913, died January 7, 1988) acted in movies like Brief Encounter (1945) by David Lean, I See a Dark Stranger (1946) with Deborah Kerr, The Third Man (1949) by Carol Reed with Orson Wells, The Heart of the Matter (1953) from the 1948 novel by Graham Greene, The Key (1958) with Sophia Loren, Sons and Lovers (1960) by Jack Cardiff, Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) with Marlon Brando, Father Goose (1964) with Cary Grant, Ryan’s Daughter (1970) by David Lean, Gandhi (1982) by Richard Attenborough. On television he acted in Christmas Eve (1986).

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Christmas Eve

1971 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ryan's Daughter

1961 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sons and Lovers
