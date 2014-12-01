Golden Globes logo

Uzo Aduba

3 Nominations

Uzoamaka Aduba (born in Boston, Massachusetts, February 10, 1981) played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in the TV series Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019), Shirley Chisom in the miniseries Mrs. America (2020), Sasha in the anthology series Solos (2021), therapist Brooke Taylor in the series In Treatment (2021).

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
In Treatment

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Orange is the New Black

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Orange is the New Black
