3 Nominations
Uzoamaka Aduba (born in Boston, Massachusetts, February 10, 1981) played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in the TV series Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019), Shirley Chisom in the miniseries Mrs. America (2020), Sasha in the anthology series Solos (2021), therapist Brooke Taylor in the series In Treatment (2021).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2022 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesIn Treatment
2016 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionOrange is the New Black
2015 Nominee
