Valerie Harper (born August 22, 1939 in Suffern, New York, died August 30, 2019 in Los Angeles) is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern in the TV sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977) and its spinoff Rhoda (1974-1978). She starred in the sitcom Valerie (1986-1987). She acted in movies like Freebie and the Bean (1974) and Chapter Two (1979) with James Caan. She played Israeli Prime Minister Gold Meir in the play Golda’s Balcony (2005-2006), actress Tallulah Bankhead in the play Looped (2008-2010).