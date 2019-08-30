6 Nominations
1 Wins
Valerie Harper (born August 22, 1939 in Suffern, New York, died August 30, 2019 in Los Angeles) is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern in the TV sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977) and its spinoff Rhoda (1974-1978). She starred in the sitcom Valerie (1986-1987). She acted in movies like Freebie and the Bean (1974) and Chapter Two (1979) with James Caan. She played Israeli Prime Minister Gold Meir in the play Golda’s Balcony (2005-2006), actress Tallulah Bankhead in the play Looped (2008-2010).
1975 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesRhoda
1980 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureChapter Two
1976 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesRhoda
1975 Nominee
New Star Of The Year - ActressFreebie and The Bean
1974 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMary Tyler Moore Show, The
1973 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMary Tyler Moore Show, The