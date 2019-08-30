Golden Globes logo

Valerie Harper

Valerie Harper (born August 22, 1939 in Suffern, New York, died August 30, 2019 in Los Angeles) is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern in the TV sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977) and its spinoff Rhoda (1974-1978). She starred in the sitcom Valerie (1986-1987). She acted in movies like Freebie and the Bean (1974) and Chapter Two (1979) with James Caan. She played Israeli Prime Minister Gold Meir in the play Golda’s Balcony (2005-2006), actress Tallulah Bankhead in the play Looped (2008-2010).

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Rhoda

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Chapter Two

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Rhoda

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Freebie and The Bean

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The
