Viggo Peter Mortensen (born October 20, 1958 in New York City) is an actor, a musician, a poet and a publisher. He’s famous for playing Aragon in The Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Peter Jackson: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003). He also acted in A Perfect Murder (1998) with Michael Douglas and Gwyneth Paltrow, A Walk on the Moon (1999) with Diane Lane, 28 Days (2000) with Sandra Bullock. He starred in Hidalgo (2004) by Joe Johnston, A History of Violence (2005) and Eastern Promises (2007) both directed by David Cronenberg. He played Sigmund Freud in Dangerous Minds (2011) also by Cronenberg with Michael Fassbender as Carl Jung. He acted in The Road (2009) directed by John Hillcoat from the 2006 novel by Cormac McCarthy, On the Road (2012) directed by Walter Salles from the 1957 novel by Jack Kerouac. He starred in Captain Fantastic (2016) by Matt Ross, Green Book (2018) directed by Peter Farrelly. He wrote, directed and starred in Falling (2020).

Read Viggo Mortensen by Janet R. Nepales.

En español por Gilda Baum-Lappe.