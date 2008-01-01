Golden Globes logo

Viola Davis

Viola Davis (born August 11, 1965, in St. Matthews, South Carolina) attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, began her career on stage. Her film breakthrough came in Doubt (2008) directed by John Patrick Shanley, where she played a supporting role opposite Meryl Streep. She then starred with Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard in The Help (2011) directed by Tate Taylor from the novel by Kathryn Stockett. She played Amanda Waller/White Queen in DC Comics Suicide Squad (2016), starred in Fences (2016) directed by Denzel Washington from the 1983 play by August Wilson, Widows (2018) directed by Steve McQueen, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) directed by George C. Wolfe from the play by August Wilson, The Unforgivable (2021) with Sandra Bullock.

On television, she starred in How to Get Away with Murder (2014-2020) created by Shonda Rhimes.

Read Viola Davis by Silvia Bizio.

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Fences

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
How To Get Away With Murder

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
How To Get Away With Murder

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Help

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Doubt
