Woodrow Tracy “Woody Harrelson (born July 23, 1961 in Midland, Texas) started acting on television in the comedy series Cheers (1985-1993). He starred in White Men Can’t Jump (1992) by Ron Shelton with Wesley Snipes, Indecent Proposal (1993) by Adrian Lyne with Robert Redford and Demi Moore, Natural Born Killers (1994) by Oliver Stone, The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996) by Milos Forman, The Hi-Lo Country (1998) by Stephen Frears. He acted in After the Sunset (2004) by Brett Radner with Pierce Brosnan, The Messenger (2009) with Ben Foster. He played a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games series (2012-2015). On television he starred in Game Change (2012) with Julianne Moore and Ed Harris, True Detective (2014) with Matthew McConaughey. Harrelson acted in The Edge of Seventeen (2016) with Halle Steinfeld, Wilson (2017), The Glass Castle (2017) with Brie Larson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) with Frances McDormad, he played President Lyndon Johnson in LBJ (2017) by Rob Reiner.

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
True Detective

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
True Detective

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Game Change

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Messenger, The

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
People vs. Larry Flynt, The
