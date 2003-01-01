Golden Globes logo

Yvonne Strahovski

1 Nominations

Yvonne Jaqueline Strzechowski or Yvonne Strahovski (born July 30, 1982 in Werrington Downs, Sydney) began acting lessons at age 12 and spent her high school years attending Santa Sabina College, Strathfield. She graduated from the University of Western Sydney’s Theatre Nepean in 2003 and co-founded a small theater company.

She is best known for her roles as CIA Agent Sarah Walker in the spy drama series Chuck (2007-2012), as Hannah McKay in the drama series Dexter (2012-2013) and CIA Agent Kate Morgan in the event series 24: Live Another Day (2014).

She also did films like Killer Elite (2011), I, Frankenstein (2014), The Astronaut Wives Club (2015), Manhattan Night (2016) and The Predator (2018). She has also voiced Miranda Lawson in the Mass Effect video game series and Batwoman in the animated superhero film Batman: Bad Blood (2016).

She currently stars as Serena Joy Waterford in the acclaimed Hulu drama series The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-present).

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Handmaid's Tale, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.