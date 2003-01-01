Yvonne Jaqueline Strzechowski or Yvonne Strahovski (born July 30, 1982 in Werrington Downs, Sydney) began acting lessons at age 12 and spent her high school years attending Santa Sabina College, Strathfield. She graduated from the University of Western Sydney’s Theatre Nepean in 2003 and co-founded a small theater company.

She is best known for her roles as CIA Agent Sarah Walker in the spy drama series Chuck (2007-2012), as Hannah McKay in the drama series Dexter (2012-2013) and CIA Agent Kate Morgan in the event series 24: Live Another Day (2014).

She also did films like Killer Elite (2011), I, Frankenstein (2014), The Astronaut Wives Club (2015), Manhattan Night (2016) and The Predator (2018). She has also voiced Miranda Lawson in the Mass Effect video game series and Batwoman in the animated superhero film Batman: Bad Blood (2016).

She currently stars as Serena Joy Waterford in the acclaimed Hulu drama series The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-present).