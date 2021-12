Zachary Braff (born in South Orange, New Jersey, April 6, 1975) acted in movies like The Broken Hearts Club (2000) by Greg Berlanti, The Last Kiss (2006) by Tony Goldwyn, Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) by Sam Raimi, The Comeback Trail (2020) with Robert De Niro. He wrote, directed and starred in Garden State (2004) with Natalie Portman, directed a remake of Going in Style (2017).

On television, he acted in the series Scrubs (2001-2010).