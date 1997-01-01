The daughter of cinematographer Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel – as well as the sister of Bones star Emily Deschanel – Zooey Deschanel made her debut at age 17 in the TV sitcom Veronica’s Closet (1997). She made her film debut in Mumford (1999) and quit college to pursue acting full-time, following with a role in Cameron Crowe’s film Almost Famous (2000). Her film credits include: The Happening (2008), Elf (2003), The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005), (500) Days of Summer (2009) and Yes Man (2008). She portrays the lovable and goofy ‘New Girl’ Jess, who moves into an apartment loft with three single men after a bad break-up, in New Girl (2010-2016).