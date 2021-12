Aaron Paul made his acting debut in an episode of Beverly Hills 90210 (1990) and eventually graduated to the big screen in: K-Pax (2001), The Silence of the Lambs (2005) and Mission: Impossible III (2006). His other TV credits include: Point Pleasant (2005), Joan of Arcadia (2005) and Big Love (2007). In Breaking Bad (2008-2013) he portrayed former high school student Jesse Pinkman, who gets into the drug business with his chemistry teacher.