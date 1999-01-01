6 Nominations
Allison Brooks Janney (born November 19, 1959 in Boston, Massachusetts) acted on television in The West Wing (1999-2006), Masters of Sex (2013-2016), and currently acts with Anna Faris in the comedy series Mom (2013-2017). She acted in movies like American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), Juno (2007), Hairspray (2007), The Help (2011) and The Girl on the Train (2016).
Janney played Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya (2017) directed by Craig Gillespie, starring Margot Robbie.
Lea el perfil de Janney en español por Gilda Baum-Lappe.
Read Allison Janney - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Janet R. Nepales.
2018 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureI, Tonya
2015 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMom
2004 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesWest Wing, The
2003 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesWest Wing, The
2002 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionWest Wing, The
2001 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionWest Wing, The