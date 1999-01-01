Golden Globes logo

Allison Brooks Janney (born November 19, 1959 in Boston, Massachusetts) acted on television in The West Wing (1999-2006), Masters of Sex (2013-2016), and currently acts with Anna Faris in the comedy series Mom (2013-2017). She acted in movies like American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), Juno (2007), Hairspray (2007), The Help (2011) and The Girl on the Train (2016).

Janney played Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya (2017) directed by Craig Gillespie, starring Margot Robbie.

Lea el perfil de Janney en español por Gilda Baum-Lappe.

Read Allison Janney - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Janet R. Nepales.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
I, Tonya

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Mom

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
West Wing, The

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
West Wing, The
