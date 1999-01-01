Ann Dowd (born January 30, 1956 in Holyoke, Massachusetts) was a premed student at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts when her instructors and roommate at that time persuaded her to forgo medical school and follow her passion for acting.

Her first TV appearance was in the 1985 TV movie First Steps with fellow Chicago actor Megan Mullally. She has appeared in many popular TV shows including House (2004), Louie (2010), Chicago Hope (1995), The X-Files (1999), Third Watch (2002-2003), NYPD Blue (2000), Judging Amy (1999-2000), Freaks and Geeks (2000), Taking Chance (2009), Nothing Sacred (1997-1998) and The Leftovers (2014-2017).

She portrays Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-present).