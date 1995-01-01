Golden Globes logo

10 Nominations
5 Wins

Ann-Margret Olsson (born in Stockholm, Sweden, April 28, 1941) acted in movies like Pocketful of Miracles (1961) by Frank Capra, Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Viva Las Vegas (1964) with Elvis Presley, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) by Norman Jewison with Steve McQueen, Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols, The Train Robbers (1973) with John Wayne, Tommy (1975) by Ken Russell, Joseph Andrews (1977) by Tony Richardson, Twice in a Lifetime (1985) with Gene Hackman, Grumpy Old Men (1995) with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, The Break-Up (2006) with Jennifer Aniston.

On television she acted in Who Will Love My Children? (1983), A Streetcar Named Desire (1984), The Two Mrs. Grenvilles (1987), Alex Haley’s Queen: The Story of an American Family (1993), Life of the Party: The Pamela Harriman Story (1998). She published the autobiography Ann-Margret: My Story (1994).

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Ann-Margret, 1962 by Philip Berk.

1985 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
A Streetcar Named Desire (1984)

1984 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Who Will Love My Children?

1976 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tommy

1972 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Carnal Knowledge

1962 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Pocketful of Miracles

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Life of the Party: The Pamela Harriman Story

1994 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Alex Haley's Queen

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Two Mrs. Grenvilles, The

1978 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Joseph Andrews

1964 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Bye Bye Birdie
