Ann-Margret Olsson (born in Stockholm, Sweden, April 28, 1941) acted in movies like Pocketful of Miracles (1961) by Frank Capra, Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Viva Las Vegas (1964) with Elvis Presley, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) by Norman Jewison with Steve McQueen, Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols, The Train Robbers (1973) with John Wayne, Tommy (1975) by Ken Russell, Joseph Andrews (1977) by Tony Richardson, Twice in a Lifetime (1985) with Gene Hackman, Grumpy Old Men (1995) with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, The Break-Up (2006) with Jennifer Aniston.
On television she acted in Who Will Love My Children? (1983), A Streetcar Named Desire (1984), The Two Mrs. Grenvilles (1987), Alex Haley’s Queen: The Story of an American Family (1993), Life of the Party: The Pamela Harriman Story (1998). She published the autobiography Ann-Margret: My Story (1994).
Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Ann-Margret, 1962 by Philip Berk.
