Ansel Elgort (born March 14, 1994 in New York City) acted with Chloë Grace Moretz in Carrie (2013) by Kimberly Pierce, with Shailene Woodley in The Fault in Our Stars (2014) from the 2012 novel by John Green, in the trilogy Divergent (2014), Insurgent (2015) and Allegiant (2016) from the novels by Veronica Roth. He acted with Kevin Spacey in Baby Driver (2017) by Edgar Wright, with Nicole Kidman in The Goldfinch (2019), played Tony in West Side Story (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg from the 1957 stage musical filmed in 1961 by Robert Wise.

Lea el perfil de Elgort en español por Mario Amaya.

