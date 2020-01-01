Bernadette Peters (born Bernadette Lazzara in New York City, February 28, 1948) acted in stage musicals on Broadway, and in movies like Silent Movie (1976) by Mel Brooks, The Jerk (1979) by Carl Reiner, Pennies from Heaven (1981) directed by Herbert Ross from the BBC series by Dennis Potter, Annie (1982) directed by John Huston from the 1977 stage musical, Alice (1990) by Woody Allen, The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020).

On television, she acted in the series All’s Fair (1976-1977), Mozart in the Jungle (2104-2018) with Malcolm McDowell and Gael García Bernal, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020).