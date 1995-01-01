Golden Globes logo

Robert “Bob” Odenkirk (born October 22, 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois) worked as a comedy writer on TV shows like Saturday Night Live (1987-1991). He acted in the TV series The Larry Sanders Show (1993-1997). He created and starred in with David Cross the comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995-1998). He directed 3 movies: Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003), Let’s Go to Prison (2006) with Dax Shepard, The Brothers Solomon (2007) with Will Arnett and Will Forte. He acted in The Spectacular Now (2013) with Shailene Woodley and Nebraska (2013) with Bruce Dern, played a Washington Post journalist in The Post (2017) directed by Steven Spielberg. Odenkirk acted in the TV series Breaking Bad (2009-2014) and stars in the spinoff Better Call Saul (2015-2020).

 

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Better Call Saul

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Better Call Saul

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Better Call Saul

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Better Call Saul
