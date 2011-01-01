Golden Globes logo

Caitriona Balfe

5 Nominations

Caitriona Balfe (born October 4, 1979 in Dublin, Ireland) studied acting at the Dublin Institute Conservatory of Music and Drama, started her career as a fashion model, made appearances in movies like Super-8 (2011) by J.J. Abrams and Now You See Me (2013). She acted with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Money Monster (2016) directed by Jodie Foster, with Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari (2019) by James Mangold, with Jamie Dornan in Belfast (2021) written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

On television she stars as Claire Fraser in the series Outlander (2014-present) created by Ronald Moore from the novels by Diana Galbadon.

Read Los nominados: Caitriona Balfe by Mario Amaya.

 

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Belfast

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Outlander

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Outlander

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Outlander

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Outlander
