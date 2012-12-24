Golden Globes logo

Charles Durning

4 Nominations
1 Wins

Charles Durning (born in Highland Falls, New York, February 28, 1923, died December 24, 2012) acted in movies like The Sting (1973) with Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Dog Day Afternoon (1975) by Sidney Lumet with Al Pacino, Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula, True Confessions (1981) with Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall, Tootsie (1982) by Sydney Pollack with Dustin Hoffman, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton, To Be or Not to Be (1983) with Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft, Home for the Holidays (1995) by Jodie Foster, The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) by the Coen Bros, State and Maine (2000) by David Mamet.

On television, he acted in programs like Queen of the Stardust Ballroom (1975) with Maureen Stapleton, Captains and the Kings (1976), Attica (1980), Death of A Salesman (1985), The Kennedys of Massachusetts (1990), Evening Shade (1990-1994).

Golden Globes Awards

1991 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Kennedys of Massachusetts, The

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
To Be or Not to Be

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Captains and the Kings

1976 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dog Day Afternoon
