Chrissy Metz (born September 29, 1979 in Homestead, Florida) is an actress-comedian who is best known for her roles in All of Us (2005) as Ruby, My Name Is Earl (2008) as Chunk, Loveless in Los Angeles (2007) as Bonnie and American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014-2015) as Barbara/Ima Wiggles.

The 36-year-old actress portrays Kate Pearson, who is Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson’s daughter, in the Dan Fogelman-created TV series This is Us. In the comedy-drama show, Kate struggles with weight issues as well as self-esteem problems, which she greatly attributes to her estranged mother.