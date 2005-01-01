Golden Globes logo

Chrissy Metz

2 Nominations

Chrissy Metz (born September 29, 1979 in Homestead, Florida) is an actress-comedian who is best known for her roles in All of Us (2005) as Ruby, My Name Is Earl (2008) as Chunk, Loveless in Los Angeles (2007) as Bonnie and American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014-2015) as Barbara/Ima Wiggles.

The 36-year-old actress portrays Kate Pearson, who is Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson’s daughter, in the Dan Fogelman-created TV series This is Us. In the comedy-drama show, Kate struggles with weight issues as well as self-esteem problems, which she greatly attributes to her estranged mother.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
This Is Us

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
This Is Us
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.