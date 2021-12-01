Christine Baranski

Christine Jane Baranski (born May 2, 1952 in Buffalo, New York), a theater actress and winner of two Tony awards, starred on television in the sitcom Cybill (1995-1998), the drama series The Good Wife (2009-2016) and its spinoff The Good Fight (2017-2021).

Baranski acted in movies like The Birdcage (1996) by Mike Nichols, Chicago (2002) by Rob Marshall, Mamma Mia! (2008) by Phyllida Lloyd, and sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) Into the Woods (2014) directed by Rob Marshall from the 1986 musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. She played Milas Kunis’ mother in A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).