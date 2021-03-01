Claire Foy (born April 16, 1984 in Stockport, United Kingdom) attended Liverpool John Moores University, studying drama and screen studies, and trained in a one-year course at the Oxford School of Drama. The 32-year-old English actress is best known for playing the main protagonist Amy Dorrit in the production of Little Dorrit, Anna in the Medieval adventure film Season of the Witch (2011), Erin Matthews in the series The Promise, Anne Boleyn in the drama series Wolf Hall and as Kate Balfour in the series Crossbones, young Queen Elizabeth II in the series The Crown (2016-2017). She played Neil Armstrong’s wife in First Man (2018) by Damien Chazelle, Lisbeth Salander in Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018).

