David E. Kelley

Three-time Golden Globe winner David Edward Kelley was born April 4, 1956, in Waterville, Maine. After practicing law in Boston, he turned to writing, and in 1986 he started collaborating with Steve Boncho who was developing a project on a legal series L.A. Law. Thus began a brilliant career in the world of television and later in cinema. His greatest hit was the legal-comedy-drama Ally Mc Beal (1997 - 2002), created and produced by David, which led him to win two Golden Globes, in 1998 and 1999. Over the years in addition to several other television series such as Boston Public (2000-2004) he has also written and produced films that have seen great stars such as Russel Crowe in Mystery, Alaska (1999) or Michelle Pfeiffer, his wife since  1993, in To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (1996).

In recent years he has written and produced highly successful television series like  Big Little Lies (2017 - 2019), The Undoing (2020) and Nine Perfect Strangers, all starring Nicole Kidman, Goliath, Big Sky, The Lincoln Lawyer, Love and Death and Anatomy of a Scandal.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Big Little Lies

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ally McBeal
