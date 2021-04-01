David Andrew Leo Fincher (born August 28, 1962 in Denver, Colorado) directed Alien 3 (1992) with Sigourney Weaver, Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) starring Brad Pitt, Panic Room (2002) with Jodie Foster, Zodiac (2007) from the 1986 book by Robert Graysmith with Mark Ruffalo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., The Social Network (2010) with Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) from the novel by Stieg Larsson with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, Gone Girl (2014) from the 2012 novel by Gillian Flynn with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, Mank (2020) with Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Lily Collins.

On television, he produced House of Cards (2013-2018) created by Beau Willimon from the 1989 novel by Michael Dobbs starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

Read David Fincher (Gone Girl) by Jean-Paul Chaillet.