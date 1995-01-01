David Thewlis (born David Wheeler March 20, 1963 in Blackpool, England) acted in Naked (1993) by Mike Leigh, Restoration (1995) by Michael Hoffman, Dragonheart (1996) by Rob Cohen, Seven Years in Tibet (1997) by Jean-Jacques Annaud, Kingdom of Heaven (2005) by Ridley Scott, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008), The Lady (2011) by Luc Besson, War Horse (2011) by Steven Spielberg, The Theory of Everything (2014). He played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series (2004-2011) from the novels by J.K. Rowling.

Thewlis played Ares in Wonder Woman (2017) by Patty Jenkins and Justice League (2017), acted in the television series Fargo (2017)