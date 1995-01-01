Golden Globes logo

David Thewlis

1 Nominations
Actor David Thewlis

David Thewlis (born David Wheeler March 20, 1963 in Blackpool, England) acted in Naked (1993) by Mike Leigh, Restoration (1995) by Michael Hoffman, Dragonheart (1996) by Rob Cohen, Seven Years in Tibet (1997) by Jean-Jacques Annaud, Kingdom of Heaven (2005) by Ridley Scott, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008), The Lady (2011) by Luc Besson, War Horse (2011) by Steven Spielberg, The Theory of Everything (2014). He played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series (2004-2011) from the novels by J.K. Rowling.

Thewlis played Ares in Wonder Woman (2017) by Patty Jenkins and Justice League (2017), acted in the television series Fargo (2017)

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Fargo
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.