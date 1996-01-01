Donald Sutherland (born July 17, 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada) starred in M*A*S*H (1970) by Robert Altman, with Jane Fonda in Klute (1971) by Alan Pakula, with Julie Christie in Don’t Look Now (1973) by Nicolas Roeg, The Day of the Locust (1975) directed by John Schlesinger from the novel by Nathanael West, Casanova (1976) by Federico Fellini, 1900 (1976) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) by Philip Kaufman, Ordinary People (1980) by Robert Redford, A Dry White Season (1989) by Euzhan Palcy, Without Limits (1989) by Robert Towne. He acted in over 150 movies, including JFK (1991) by Oliver Stone, Six Degrees of Separation (1993) by Fred Schepisi from the play by John Guare, Disclosure (1995) by Barry Levinson from the novel by Michael Crichton, Outbreak (1995) by Wolfgang Petersen, A Time to Kill (1996) by Joel Schumacher from the novel by John Grisham, Cold Mountain (2003) by Anthony Minghella from the novel by Charles Frazier, Fierce People (2005) by Griffin Dunne, Pride and Prejudice (2005) by Joe Wright from the novel by Jane Austen, Fool’s Gold (2008) by Andy Tennant. He played President Snow in The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) and Mockingjay Part 2 (2015), from the trilogy by Suzanne Collins. He starred with Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seeker (2017) directed by Paolo Virzi, acted with Brad Pitt in Ad Astra (2019), with Mick Jagger in The Burnt Orange Heresy (2019).
On television Sutherland acted in Path to War (2002), Human Trafficking (2006), Commander in Chief (2006), Dirty Sexy Money (2007-2009). He played Jean Paul Getty in Trust (2018) by Danny Boyle, he was Nicole Kidman’s father in The Undoing (2020).
