Edward “Ed” Asner (born in Kansas City, Missouri, November 15, 1929, died August 29, 2021) acted in the TV series The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1976) and its spin-off Lou Grant (1977-1982), in the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man (1976) and Roots (1977). In movies, he acted with John Wayne in the western El Dorado (1967) by Howard Hawks, with Paul Newman in Fort Apache, The Bronx (1981) by Daniel Petri, with Will Ferrell in Elf (2003) by Jon Favreau.