11 Nominations
5 Wins
Edward “Ed” Asner (born in Kansas City, Missouri, November 15, 1929, died August 29, 2021) acted in the TV series The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1976) and its spin-off Lou Grant (1977-1982), in the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man (1976) and Roots (1977). In movies, he acted with John Wayne in the western El Dorado (1967) by Howard Hawks, with Paul Newman in Fort Apache, The Bronx (1981) by Daniel Petri, with Will Ferrell in Elf (2003) by Jon Favreau.
1980 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesLou Grant
1978 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesLou Grant
1977 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionRich Man, Poor Man
1976 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionMary Tyler Moore Show, The
1972 Winner
Actor In A Supporting Role - Series Or Television MovieMary Tyler Moore Show, The
1982 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesLou Grant
1981 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesLou Grant
1979 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesLou Grant
1975 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesMary Tyler Moore Show, The
1974 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionMary Tyler Moore Show, The
1973 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionMary Tyler Moore Show, The