11 Nominations
5 Wins
Ed Asner

Edward “Ed” Asner (born in Kansas City, Missouri, November 15, 1929, died August 29, 2021) acted in the TV series The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1976) and its spin-off Lou Grant (1977-1982), in the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man (1976) and Roots (1977). In movies, he acted with John Wayne in the western El Dorado (1967) by Howard Hawks, with Paul Newman in Fort Apache, The Bronx (1981) by Daniel Petri, with Will Ferrell in Elf (2003) by Jon Favreau.

1980 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Lou Grant

1978 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Lou Grant

1977 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Rich Man, Poor Man

1976 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1972 Winner

Actor In A Supporting Role - Series Or Television Movie
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Lou Grant

1981 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Lou Grant

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Lou Grant

1975 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1974 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The

1973 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mary Tyler Moore Show, The
