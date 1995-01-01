Born February 24, 1947 in Los Angeles, California, Edward James Olmos is an actor and director with a career in the entertainment industry spanning half a century. After starting in music and then moving to acting, he found big success following his breakout role in Blade Runner (1982) and then in the television series Miami Vice (1984-1990) for which he won his first Golden Globe Award in 1986 and earning a further nomination in 1989. He earned his first feature film nomination for his role in Stand and Deliver ( (1988) and went on to star in starred in Selena (1997), The Road to El Dorado (2000), and The Burning Season (1994), for which he won another Golden Globe Award. His further television credits include The West Wing (1999-2000), Battlestar Galactica (2003-2009), Dexter (2011), and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2015).