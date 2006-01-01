Golden Globes logo

Emily Blunt

6 Nominations
1 Wins

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt (born in London, England, February 23, 1983) acted with Bill Nighy on television’s Gideon's Daughter (2006), with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) by David Frankel, with Anthony Hopkins and Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman (2010). She starred in The Young Victoria (2009) by Jean-Marc Vallée, with Matt Damon in The Adjustment Bureau (2011), with Ewan McGregor in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011) by Lasse Hallstrom, with Jason Siegel in The Five-Year Engagement, (2012), with Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) by Doug Liman, with Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro in Sicario (2015) by Denis Villeneuve. She acted with Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon Levitt in Looper (2012), with Meryl Streep in Into the Woods (2014) directed by Rob Marshall from the musical by Steven Sondheim and James Lapine, with Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain in The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016). Blunt starred in The Girl on the Train (2016) directed by Tate Taylor from the 2015 novel by Paula Hawkins. She starred in the horror film A Quiet Place directed by John Krasinki and the 2021 sequel, in the musical Mary Poppins Returns (2018) directed by Rob Marshall, Wild Mountain Thyme (2020) written and directed by John Patrick Shanley.

Read Emily Blunt by Silvia Bizio.

En español por Rocio Ayuso.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Gideon's Daughter

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mary Poppins Returns

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Into the Woods

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Young Victoria, The

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Devil Wears Prada, The
