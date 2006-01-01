Emily Olivia Leah Blunt (born in London, England, February 23, 1983) acted with Bill Nighy on television’s Gideon's Daughter (2006), with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) by David Frankel, with Anthony Hopkins and Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman (2010). She starred in The Young Victoria (2009) by Jean-Marc Vallée, with Matt Damon in The Adjustment Bureau (2011), with Ewan McGregor in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011) by Lasse Hallstrom, with Jason Siegel in The Five-Year Engagement, (2012), with Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) by Doug Liman, with Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro in Sicario (2015) by Denis Villeneuve. She acted with Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon Levitt in Looper (2012), with Meryl Streep in Into the Woods (2014) directed by Rob Marshall from the musical by Steven Sondheim and James Lapine, with Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain in The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016). Blunt starred in The Girl on the Train (2016) directed by Tate Taylor from the 2015 novel by Paula Hawkins. She starred in the horror film A Quiet Place directed by John Krasinki and the 2021 sequel, in the musical Mary Poppins Returns (2018) directed by Rob Marshall, Wild Mountain Thyme (2020) written and directed by John Patrick Shanley.

Read Emily Blunt by Silvia Bizio.

En español por Rocio Ayuso.