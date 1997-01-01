Emily Watson (born January 14, 1967 in London, England) made her film debut in Breaking the Waves (1996) by Lars von Triers, she acted with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Boxer (1997) by Jim Sheridan, played cellist Jacqueline du Pré in Hilary and Jackie (1998), starred in Angela’s Ashes (1999) directed by Alan Parker from the novel by Frank McCourt. She acted in Cradle Will Rock (1999) by Tim Robbins, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, Punch Drunk Love (2002) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Red Dragon (2002), Miss Potter (2006), Oranges and Sunshine (2010), War Horse (2011) by Steven Spielberg, The Theory of Everything (2014), The Book Thief (2014), Testament of Youth (2014), A Royal Night Out (2015), Everest (2015), On Chesil Beach (2018), The Happy Prince (2018).
On television Watson acted in A Summer Day’s Dream (1994), The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004), Appropriate Adult (2011), Genius (2017), Chernobyl (2019).
