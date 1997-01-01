Golden Globes logo

Emily Watson

5 Nominations

Emily Watson (born January 14, 1967 in London, England) made her film debut in Breaking the Waves (1996) by Lars von Triers, she acted with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Boxer (1997) by Jim Sheridan, played cellist Jacqueline du Pré in Hilary and Jackie (1998), starred in Angela’s Ashes (1999) directed by Alan Parker from the novel by Frank McCourt. She acted in Cradle Will Rock (1999) by Tim Robbins, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, Punch Drunk Love (2002) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Red Dragon (2002), Miss Potter (2006), Oranges and Sunshine (2010), War Horse (2011) by Steven Spielberg, The Theory of Everything (2014), The Book Thief (2014), Testament of Youth (2014), A Royal Night Out (2015), Everest (2015), On Chesil Beach (2018), The Happy Prince (2018).

On television Watson acted in A Summer Day’s Dream (1994), The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004), Appropriate Adult (2011), Genius (2017), Chernobyl (2019).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Chernobyl

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Appropriate Adult

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Hilary and Jackie

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Breaking the Waves
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.