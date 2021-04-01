Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Roy Rush (born July 6, 1951 in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia), a theater actor, received critical acclaim for his film debut as pianist David Helfgott in Shine (1996) by Scott Hicks. He acted in Les Misérables (1998) by Bille August, Shakespeare in Love (2008) by John Madden, Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) by Shekhar Kapur with Cate Blanchett. He played the Marquis De Sade in Quills (2000) by Philip Kaufman, Leon Trotsky in Frida (2002) by Julie Taymor. He acted with Pierce Brosnan in The Tailor of Panama (2001) directed by John Boorman from the 1996 spy novel by John le Carré. He was pirate Barbarossa in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) directed by Gore Verbinski, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) directed by Rob Marshall, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). He starred with Colin Firth in The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper, with Emily Watson in The Book Thief (2013) from the 2005 novel by Markus Zusak.

On television he starred in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004), he portrayed Albert Einstein in Genius (2017).