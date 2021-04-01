Golden Globes logo

Geoffrey Rush

6 Nominations
2 Wins
Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Roy Rush (born July 6, 1951 in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia), a theater actor, received critical acclaim for his film debut as pianist David Helfgott in Shine (1996) by Scott Hicks. He acted in Les Misérables (1998) by Bille August, Shakespeare in Love (2008) by John Madden, Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) by Shekhar Kapur with Cate Blanchett. He played the Marquis De Sade in Quills (2000) by Philip Kaufman, Leon Trotsky in Frida (2002) by Julie Taymor. He acted with Pierce Brosnan in The Tailor of Panama (2001) directed by John Boorman from the 1996 spy novel by John le Carré. He was pirate Barbarossa in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) directed by Gore Verbinski, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) directed by Rob Marshall, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). He starred with Colin Firth in The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper, with Emily Watson in The Book Thief (2013) from the 2005 novel by Markus Zusak. 

On television he starred in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004), he portrayed Albert Einstein in Genius (2017).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2005 Winner

2005 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Shine

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Genius

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The King's Speech

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Quills

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Shakespeare in Love
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.