Holly Hunter

7 Nominations
1 Wins

Holly Hunter (born March 20, 1958 in Conyers, Georgia) acted in Broadcast News (1987) by James Brooks, Raising Arizona (1987) by the Coen Bros, Always (1989) by Steven Spielberg, Once Around (1991) by Lasse Hallström, The Firm (1993) directed by Sydney Pollack from the 1991 novel by John Grisham, The Piano (1993) by Jane Campion, Home for the Holidays (1995) by Jodie Foster, Living Out Loud (1998) by Richard LaGravanese, Thirteen (2003) by Catherine Hardwicke. She played Senator Finch in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Zoe Kazan’s mother in The Big Sick (2017).

Hunter acted on television in Roe vs. Wade (1989), The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (1993), Harlan County War (2001), When Billie Beat Bobby (2001), Saving Grace (2007-2010), Top of the Lake (2013) by Jane Campion.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Piano

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Saving Grace

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Thirteen

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Harlan County War

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom, The

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Roe vs. Wade

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Broadcast News
