Holly Hunter (born March 20, 1958 in Conyers, Georgia) acted in Broadcast News (1987) by James Brooks, Raising Arizona (1987) by the Coen Bros, Always (1989) by Steven Spielberg, Once Around (1991) by Lasse Hallström, The Firm (1993) directed by Sydney Pollack from the 1991 novel by John Grisham, The Piano (1993) by Jane Campion, Home for the Holidays (1995) by Jodie Foster, Living Out Loud (1998) by Richard LaGravanese, Thirteen (2003) by Catherine Hardwicke. She played Senator Finch in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Zoe Kazan’s mother in The Big Sick (2017).

Hunter acted on television in Roe vs. Wade (1989), The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (1993), Harlan County War (2001), When Billie Beat Bobby (2001), Saving Grace (2007-2010), Top of the Lake (2013) by Jane Campion.