Golden Globes logo

Hong Chau

1 Nominations
Hong Chau

Hong Chau, born in 1979 in Thailand to Vietnamese refugee parents, grew up in New Orleans, majored in film studies at Boston University. She acted on television in Treme (2010-2013) and Big Little Lies (2017), in movies she had a small role in Inherent Vice (2014) by Paul Thomas Anderson. She co-stars opposite Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in Downsizing (2017) directed by Alexander Payne.

Lea el perfil de Hong Chau en español por Mario Amaya.

Read Hong Chau - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Janet R. Nepales.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Downsizing
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.