1 Nominations
Hong Chau, born in 1979 in Thailand to Vietnamese refugee parents, grew up in New Orleans, majored in film studies at Boston University. She acted on television in Treme (2010-2013) and Big Little Lies (2017), in movies she had a small role in Inherent Vice (2014) by Paul Thomas Anderson. She co-stars opposite Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in Downsizing (2017) directed by Alexander Payne.
