Hugh Grant (born in London, England, September 9, 1960) acted in Maurice (1987) directed by James Ivory from the novel by E.M. Forster, played Chopin in Impromptu (1991) by James Lapine, made two romantic comedies written by Richard Curtis, Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) by Mike Newell with Andie MacDowell, Notting Hill (1999) with Julia Roberts. He acted with Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet in Sense and Sensibility (1994) directed by Ang Lee from the Jane Austen classic, with Julianne Moore in Nine Weeks (1995) by Chris Columbus, with Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) and sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004).  Grant starred in About a Boy (2002) directed by Chris and Paul Weitz from the novel by Nick Hornby, Two Weeks Notice (2002) with Sandra Bullock, played a U.S. President in American Dreamz (2006) by Paul Weitz, a British Prime Minister in Love Actually (2003) written and directed by Richard Curtis, acted with Drew Barrymore in Music and Lyrics (2007), with Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) by Stephen Frears, played the villain in Paddington 2 (2018).

On television Grant played politician Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal (2018) directed by Stephen Frears, acted with Nicole Kidman in The Undoing (2020) directed by Suzanne Bier.

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Four Weddings and a Funeral

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Undoing, The

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Very English Scandal, A

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
About a Boy

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Notting Hill
