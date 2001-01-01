Golden Globes logo

Hugh Michael Jackman (born in Sydney, Australia, October 12, 1968), an accomplished performer of musical theatre, became world-famous as the mutant Wolverine in Marvel Comics X-Men series: X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003) directed by Bryan Singer, X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), X-Men: First Class (2011), The Wolverine (2013), also X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) directed by Bryan Singer, Logan (2017) by James Mangold. He acted with Ashley Judd in Someone Like Me (2001), with Meg Ryan in Kate & Leopold (2001), with Kate Beckinsale in Van Helsing (2004), with Scarlett Johansson in Scoop (2006) by Woody Allen, with Christian Bale in Prestige (2006) by Christopher Nolan, with Rachel Weisz in The Fountain (2006) by Darren Aronofsky, with Nicole Kidman in Australia (2008) by Baz Lurhman. Jackman displayed his exceptional talent as a singer in the musical Les Misérables (2012) by Tom Hooper, he played P.T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman (2017). He acted in Real Steel (2011), Prisoners (2013) by Denis Villeneuve with Jake Gyllenhaal, Chappie (2015) by Neil Blomkamp, Bad Education (2020), Reminiscence (2021) by Lisa Joy.

Read Hugh Jackman's profile en español, by Paz Mata.

Read Hugh Jackman - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Lena Basse.

2013 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Les Misérables

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Greatest Showman, The

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Kate & Leopold
