James Garner

12 Nominations
4 Wins
James Garner

James Garner (born James Bumgarner in Norman, Oklahoma, April 7, 1928, died July 19, 2014) acted in movies like Sayonara (1957) with Marlon Brando, The Children’s Hour (1961) by William Wyler, Boys’ Night Out (1962) with Kim Novak, The Thrill of It All (1963) by Norman Jewison with Doris Day, The Great Escape (1963) with Steve McQueen, The Wheeler Dealers (1963) with Lee Remick, The Americanization of Emily (1964) by Paddy Chayefsky with Julie Andrews, Grand Prix (1966) by John Frankenheimer, Hour of the Gun (1967) by John Sturges with Jason Robards, Victor Victoria (1982) by Blake Edwards, Murphy’s Romance (1985) with Sally Field, Space Cowboys (2000) by Clint Eastwood, The Notebook (2004) by Nick Cassavetes.

On television Garner acted in Maverick (1957-1960), The Rockford Files (1974-1980), Brett Maverick (1981), Heartsounds (1984), Promise (1986), My Name Is Bill W. (1989), Decoration Day (1990), Barbarians at the Gate (1993), Breathing Lessons (1994) with Joanne Woodard.

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: James Garner, 1958 by Philip Berk.

1994 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Barbarians at the Gate

1991 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Decoration Day

1987 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Promise

1958 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Sayonara

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Breathing Lessons

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Murphy's Romance

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Heartsounds

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Brett Maverick

1980 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rockford Files, The

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rockford Files, The

1978 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rockford Files, The

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Wheeler Dealers, The
