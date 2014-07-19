James Garner (born James Bumgarner in Norman, Oklahoma, April 7, 1928, died July 19, 2014) acted in movies like Sayonara (1957) with Marlon Brando, The Children’s Hour (1961) by William Wyler, Boys’ Night Out (1962) with Kim Novak, The Thrill of It All (1963) by Norman Jewison with Doris Day, The Great Escape (1963) with Steve McQueen, The Wheeler Dealers (1963) with Lee Remick, The Americanization of Emily (1964) by Paddy Chayefsky with Julie Andrews, Grand Prix (1966) by John Frankenheimer, Hour of the Gun (1967) by John Sturges with Jason Robards, Victor Victoria (1982) by Blake Edwards, Murphy’s Romance (1985) with Sally Field, Space Cowboys (2000) by Clint Eastwood, The Notebook (2004) by Nick Cassavetes.
On television Garner acted in Maverick (1957-1960), The Rockford Files (1974-1980), Brett Maverick (1981), Heartsounds (1984), Promise (1986), My Name Is Bill W. (1989), Decoration Day (1990), Barbarians at the Gate (1993), Breathing Lessons (1994) with Joanne Woodard.
Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: James Garner, 1958 by Philip Berk.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1994 Winner
1994 Winner
1991 Winner
1991 Winner
1987 Winner
1987 Winner
1958 Winner
1958 Winner
1995 Nominee
1995 Nominee
1986 Nominee
1986 Nominee
1985 Nominee
1985 Nominee
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee
1978 Nominee
1978 Nominee
1964 Nominee
1964 Nominee