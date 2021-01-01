Jayne “Jane” Fonda (born December 21, 1937), daughter of Henry Fonda, sister of Peter Fonda, acted with Anthony Perkins in Tall Story (1962) by Joshua Logan, with Laurence Harvey in Walk on the Wild Side (1962), with Anthony Franciosa in Period of Adjustment (1962), with Lee Marvin in Cat Ballou (1965), with Jason Robards in Any Wednesday (1966), with Robert Redford in Barefoot in the Park (1967). She starred in Barbarella (1968) by Roger Vadim, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (1969) by Sidney Pollack, Klute (1971) by Alan Pakula with Donald Sutherland, Julia (1977) by Fred Zinnemann with Vanessa Redgrave, Coming Home (1978) by Hal Ashby with Jon Voight, Comes a Horseman (1979 by Alan Pakula, The China Syndrome (1979) with Michael Douglas, The Electric Horseman (1979) by Sydney Pollack with Robert Redford, Nine to Five (1980) with Lily Tomlin, On Golden Pond (1981) by Mark Rydell with Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn, Agnes of God (1985) by Norman Jewison, The Morning After (1986) by Sidney Lumet with Jeff Bridges, Old Gringo (1989) with Gregory Peck, Stanley & Iris (1990) by Martin Ritt with Robert DeNiro. Fonda acted with Jennifer Lopez in Monster-in-Law (2005), with Lindsay Lohan in Georgia Rule (2007), with Katherine Keener in Peace, Love, and Misunderstanding (2012) by Bruce Beresford, with Harvey Keitel in Youth (2015) by Paolo Sorrentino. On television, she acted in The Dollmaker (1984), The Newsroom (2012-2014) by Aaron Sorkin, Grace and Frankie (2015-2021) with Lily Tomlin.
