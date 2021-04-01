Jason Bateman

Jason Kent Bateman (born January 14, 1969 in Rye, New York) acted on television as a child in Little House on the Prairie (1981-1982), as a teenager in Silver Spoons (1982-1984) and The Hogan Family (1986-1991), as an adult in Arrested Development (2003-2006, and 2013). He acted in movies like Juno (2007) and Up In The Air (2009) both directed by Jason Reitman, The Switch (2010) and Horrible Bosses (2011) with Jennifer Aniston, The Change-Up (2011) with Ryan Reynolds, Identity Thief (2013) with Melissa McCarthy, This is Where I Leave You (2014) by Shawn Levy, Game Night (2018) with Rachel McAdams.

He acted in and directed Bad Words (2013), The Family Fang (2015) Bateman stars with Laura Linney in TV drama series Ozark (2017-2020).