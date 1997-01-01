Golden Globes logo

Jeff Bridges

6 Nominations
1 Wins

Jeffrey Leon “Jeff” Bridges (born December 4, 1949 in Los Angeles, California), son of Lloyd Bridges, younger brother of Beau Bridges, acted in The Last Picture Show (1971) by Peter Bogdanovich, Fat City (1972) by John Huston, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) with Clint Eastwood and Heaven’s Gate (1980) both directed by Michael Cimino. He starred in Hearts of the West (1975), King Kong (1976) with Jessica Lange, Tron (1982), Starman (1984) by John Carpenter, The Morning After (1986) by Sidney Lumet with Jane Fonda, Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) by Francis Ford Coppola, The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) by Steve Kloves with Michelle Pfeiffer and Beau Bridges, The Fisher King (1991) by Terry Gilliam with Robin William, American Heart (1992), Fearless (1993) by Peter Weir, Wild Bill (1995) by Walter Hill, The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) by Barbra Streisand, The Big Lebowski (1998) by the Coen Bros, Seabiscuit (2003) by Gary Ross with Tobey Maguire, The Door in the Floor (2004) with Kim Basinger from the 1998 novel by John Irving A Widow for One Year, Crazy Heart (2009) directed by Scott Cooper from the 1987 novel by Thomas Cobb, True Grit (2010) by the Coen Bros, The Giver (2014) directed by Phillip Noyce from the 1993 children’s classic by Lois Lowry. He acted in Hell or High Water (2016) with Chris Pine and Ben Foster, Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), Only the Brave (2017), The Only Living Boy in New York (2017), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018).

Read JEFF BRIDGES by Elisa Leonelli.

Lea el perfil de  Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water por Yenny Nun Katz.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Jeff Bridges

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Crazy Heart

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Hell or High Water

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Contender, The

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Hidden in America

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Fisher King, The

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
John Carpenter's Starman
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.