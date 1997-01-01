Golden Globes logo

Jeremy Irons

6 Nominations
2 Wins

Jeremy John Irons (born in Cowes, Island of Wight, England, September 19, 1948), a classically trained theater actor, starred with Meryl Streep in The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) directed by Karel Reisz from the 1969 novel by John Fowles, with Robert De Niro in The Mission (1986) by Roland Joffé, with Glenn Close in Reversal of Fortune (1990) by Barbet Schroeder, The House of the Spirits (1993) directed by Bille August from the 1982 novel by Isabella Allende. He was directed by David Cronenberg in Dead Ringers (1988) and M Butterfly (1993), by Louis Malle in Damage (1992) with Juliette Binoche, by Adrian Lyne in Lolita (1997) from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, by Istvån Szabó in Being Julia (2004) with Annette Bening, by Ridley Scott in Kingdom of Heaven (2005). On television he acted in Brideshead Revisited (1982), Elizabeth I (2005) with Helen Mirren, Georgia O’Keefe (2008) with Joan Allen, The Borgias (2011-2013). Irons acted with Dev Patel in The Man Who Knew Infinity (2016) about Indian mathematician Ramanujan.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Elizabeth I

1991 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Reversal of Fortune

2012 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Borgias, The

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Georgia O'Keeffe

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mission, The

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Brideshead Revisited
