John Lithgow

5 Nominations
2 Wins

John Lithgow (born October 19, 1945 in Rochester, New York) acted in movie like Obsession (1976) and Blow Out (1981) by Brian De Palma, The World According to Garp (1982), Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks, Footloose (1984), At Play in the Fields of the Lord (1991) by Héctor Babenco, The Pelican Brief (1993) by Alan Pakula, A Civil Action (1998). Lithgow acted with Liam Neeson in Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon, with Altred Molina in Love is Strange (2014), with Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane (2016), with Salma Hayek in Beatriz at Dinner (2017), with Emma Thompson in Late Night (2019), he played Roger Ailes in Bombshell (2019) with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

On television, he acted in 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996-2001), Dexter (2009), played Winston Churchill in The Crown (2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Dexter

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
3rd Rock From The Sun

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Crown, The

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
3rd Rock From The Sun

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
3rd Rock From The Sun
