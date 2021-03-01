John Lithgow (born October 19, 1945 in Rochester, New York) acted in movie like Obsession (1976) and Blow Out (1981) by Brian De Palma, The World According to Garp (1982), Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks, Footloose (1984), At Play in the Fields of the Lord (1991) by Héctor Babenco, The Pelican Brief (1993) by Alan Pakula, A Civil Action (1998). Lithgow acted with Liam Neeson in Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon, with Altred Molina in Love is Strange (2014), with Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane (2016), with Salma Hayek in Beatriz at Dinner (2017), with Emma Thompson in Late Night (2019), he played Roger Ailes in Bombshell (2019) with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

On television, he acted in 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996-2001), Dexter (2009), played Winston Churchill in The Crown (2016).