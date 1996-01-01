Josh Charles’s first major roles were in the films: Hairspray (1988) and Dead Poet’s Society (1989). His films include: The Grave (1996), S.W.A.T. (2003) and Four Brothers (2005). His TV credits include: Sports Night (1998-2000), Six Degrees (2007), In Treatment (2008). In The Good Wife (2013-2014) he portrayed lawyer Will Gardner, who offers his college friend Alicia Florick a job at his law firm when she has marriage and financial problems and pursues a romantic relationship with her despite the many hurdles.