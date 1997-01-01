Judy Davis

Judith Davis (born in Perth, Australia, April 23, 1955) acted on stage and in movies like My Brilliant Career (1979) by Gilliam Armstrong, A Passage to India (1984) directed by David Lean from the 1924 novel by E. M. Forster, The Dressmaker (2015) by Jocelyn Moorhouse with Kate Winslet. She played George Sand opposite Hugh Grant as Chopin in Impromptu (1991) by James Lapine, she was directed by the Coen Bros in Barton Fink (1991), by Woody Allen in Husbands and Wives (1992), To Rome with Love (2012), by Sofia Coppola in Marie Antoinette (2006).

On television, Davis acted in One Against the Wind (1991), Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995) with Meryl Streep, Dash and Lilly (1999) with Sam Shepard, The Reagans (2003) with James Brolin, Life With Judy Garland: Me & My Shadows (2001), The Starter Wife (2007), Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) as Hedda Hopper, Ratched (2020) with Sarah Paulson.