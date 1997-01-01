Golden Globes logo

Judy Davis

6 Nominations
2 Wins
Judy Davis

Judith Davis (born in Perth, Australia, April 23, 1955) acted on stage and in movies like My Brilliant Career (1979) by Gilliam Armstrong, A Passage to India (1984) directed by David Lean from the 1924 novel by E. M. Forster, The Dressmaker (2015) by Jocelyn Moorhouse with Kate Winslet. She played George Sand opposite Hugh Grant as Chopin in Impromptu (1991) by James Lapine, she was directed by the Coen Bros in Barton Fink (1991), by Woody Allen in Husbands and Wives (1992), To Rome with Love (2012), by Sofia Coppola in Marie Antoinette (2006).

On television, Davis acted in One Against the Wind (1991), Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995) with Meryl Streep, Dash and Lilly (1999) with Sam Shepard, The Reagans (2003) with James Brolin, Life With Judy Garland: Me & My Shadows (2001), The Starter Wife (2007), Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) as Hedda Hopper, Ratched (2020) with Sarah Paulson.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Life With Judy Garland: Me & My Shadows

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
One Against The Wind

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Reagans, The

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Dash and Lilly

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Husbands and Wives
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.