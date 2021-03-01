Kevin Spacey Fowler (born July 26, 1959 in South Orange, New Jersey) began his career as a stage actor. He played supporting roles in Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the 1984 play by David Mamet, The Usual Suspects (1995) by Bryan Singer, Seven (1995) by David Fincher, A Time to Kill (1996) by Joel Schumacher. He starred in L.A. Confidential (1997) directed by Curtis Hanson from the 1990 novel by James Ellroy, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) by Clint Eastwood, American Beauty (1999) by Sam Mendes, Pay it Forward (2000) by Mimi Leder, The Shipping News (2001) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1993 novel by Annie Proulx. He directed and starred as Bobby Darin in Beyond the Sea (2004), was Lex Luthor in Superman Returns (2006) by Bryan Singer with Brandon Routh, played Jack Abramoff in Casino Jack (2010). On television he starred in Recount (2008) by Jay Roach, House of Cards (2013-2016) with Robin Wright.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2015 Winner
2015 Winner
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee
2011 Nominee
2011 Nominee
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
2005 Nominee
2005 Nominee
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
2000 Nominee
2000 Nominee
1996 Nominee
1996 Nominee