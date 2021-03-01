Golden Globes logo

Kevin Spacey Fowler (born July 26, 1959 in South Orange, New Jersey) began his career as a stage actor. He played supporting roles in Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the 1984 play by David Mamet, The Usual Suspects (1995) by Bryan Singer, Seven (1995) by David Fincher, A Time to Kill (1996) by Joel Schumacher. He starred in L.A. Confidential (1997) directed by Curtis Hanson from the 1990 novel by James Ellroy, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) by Clint Eastwood, American Beauty (1999) by Sam Mendes, Pay it Forward (2000) by Mimi Leder, The Shipping News (2001) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1993 novel by Annie Proulx. He directed and starred as Bobby Darin in Beyond the Sea (2004), was Lex Luthor in Superman Returns (2006) by Bryan Singer with Brandon Routh, played Jack Abramoff in Casino Jack (2010). On television he starred in Recount (2008) by Jay Roach, House of Cards (2013-2016) with Robin Wright.

2015 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
House of Cards

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
House of Cards

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Casino Jack

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Recount

2009 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Bernard And Doris

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Beyond the Sea

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Shipping News

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
American Beauty

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Usual Suspects, The
