Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Caroline Dunst (born April 30, 1982, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey) played Claudia opposite Tom Cruise in Interview with the Vampire (1994) directed by Neil Jordan from the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, she was Amy in Little Women (1994) directed by Gilliam Armstrong from the 1868 classic by Louisa May Alcott, she acted with Robin Williams in Jumanji (1995). She played Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007) by Sam Raimi. She acted with Paul Bettany in Wimbledon (2004) by Richard Loncraine, with Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind (2004) by Michel Gondry, with Orlando Bloom in Elizabethtown (2005) by Cameron Crowe, with Julia Roberts in Mona Lisa Smile (2003) by Mike Newell, in Melancholia (2011) by Lard von Triers, in On the Road (2012) directed by Walter Salles from the 1957 novel by Jack Kerouac, Hidden Figures (2016).

On television, Dunst acted in Fargo (2015), On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019).

Dunst was directed by Sofia Coppola in The Virgin Suicides (1999) from the 1993 novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, Marie Antoinette (2006) from the 2001 biography by Antonia Fraser, The Beguiled (2017) from the 1966 novel by Thomas Cullinan, with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. She was directed by Jane Campion in The Power of the Dog (2021) with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons.