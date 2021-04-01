Golden Globes logo

Mahershala Ali

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Mahershala Ali (born Mahershlalalhasbaz Gilmore on February 16, 1974 in Oakland, California) acted on television in the science-fiction series The 4400 (2004-2007), in House of Cards (2013-2016) with Kevin Spacey, in Marvel’s Luke Cage (2016) with Mike Colter. He played Boggs in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2 (2014-2015). Ali acted in Free State of Jones (2016) with Matthew McConaughey, Hidden Figures (2016) by Theodore Melfi, Moonlight (2016) by Barry Jenkins. He played pianist Don Shirley in Green Book (2018) opposite Viggo Mortensen as Tony Villelonga, acted in Alita: Battle Angel (2019) by Robert Rodriguez, starred in the science fiction drama Swan Song (2021).

On television, Ali acted in Marvel’s Luke Cage (2016-2018), True Detective (2019), Ramy (2020).

Read Mahershala Ali by Emanuel Levy.

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Green Book

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Swan Song

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Moonlight
