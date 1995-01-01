Golden Globes logo

Miranda Richardson

7 Nominations
2 Wins

Miranda Jane Richardson (born March 3, 1958 in Southport, England) acted in Dance with a Stranger (1985) by Mike Newell, Damage (1992) directed by Louis Malle from the 1991 novel by Josephine Hart, The Crying Game (1992) by Neil Jordan, Enchanted April (1992) by Mike Newell, Tom & Viv (1994) by Brian Gilbert, The Evening Star (1996), Sleepy Hollow (1999) by Tim Burton, The Hours (2002) directed by Stephen Daldry from the 1999 novel by Michael Cunningham, Spider (2002) by David Cronenberg, The Phantom of the Opera (2004) directed by Joel Schumacher from the 1986 musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Made in Dangenham (2010) by Nigel Cole. 

On television she acted in Fatherland (1994), Merlin (1998), The Big Brass Ring (1999), The Lost Prince (2003), Gideon’s Daughter (2006).

Richardson played the wife of Winston Churchill on TV’s Churchill (2017) with Brian Cox, the mother of Jeff Bauman in Stronger (2017) with Jake Gyllenhaal.

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Fatherland

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Enchanted April

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Lost Prince, The

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Big Brass Ring, The

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Merlin

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Tom & Viv

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Damage
