Golden Globes logo

Natalie Portman

4 Nominations
2 Wins

Natalie Portman (born Neta-Lee Hershlag June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, Israel) had her first movie role as a teenager in Léon: The Professional (1994) by Luc Besson with Jean Reno. She was Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). She starred in V for Vendetta (2006) written by Andy and Larry Wachowski, with Scarlett Johansson in The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) directed by Justin Chadwick from the 2001 novel by Philippa Gregory, Black Swan (2010) by Darren Aronofsky. She acted with Chris Hemsworth in Thor (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh and Thor: The Dark World (2013). She plays Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie (2016).

Read Natalie Portman by Emanuel Levy.

Read Natalie Portman, Jackie by Yenny Nun Katz in Spanish.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2011 Winner

2011 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Black Swan

2005 Winner

2005 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Closer

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Jackie

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Anywhere But Here
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.