Natalie Portman (born Neta-Lee Hershlag June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, Israel) had her first movie role as a teenager in Léon: The Professional (1994) by Luc Besson with Jean Reno. She was Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). She starred in V for Vendetta (2006) written by Andy and Larry Wachowski, with Scarlett Johansson in The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) directed by Justin Chadwick from the 2001 novel by Philippa Gregory, Black Swan (2010) by Darren Aronofsky. She acted with Chris Hemsworth in Thor (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh and Thor: The Dark World (2013). She plays Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie (2016).

