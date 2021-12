Natasha Lyonne Braunstein (born April 4, 1979 in New York City) acted in movies like Everyone Says I Love You (1996) by Woody Allen, Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) by Tamara Jenkins, But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), American Pie (1999) and sequels, Kate & Leopold (2001) by James Mangold, Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) with Sally Field, Honey Boy (2019). She acted on television in Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019), Russian Doll (2019).