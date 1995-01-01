Nicholas “Nick” Nolte (born February 8, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska) acted with Jaqueline Bisset in The Deep (1977) by Peter Yates, with Tuesday Weld in Who’ll Stop the Rain (1978) by Karel Reisz, with Debra Winger in Cannery Row (1982), with Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs. (1982) by Walter Hill, with Gene Hackman in Under Fire (1982) by Roger Spottiswoode, with Richard Dreyfuss and Bette Midler in Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) by Paul Mazurski. He was directed by John Hancock in Weeds (1987), by John Milius in Farewell to the King (1989), by Martin Scorsese in Cape Fear (1991) with Robert De Niro and Jessica Lange, by costar Barbra Streisand in The Prince of Tides (1991), by George Miller in Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) with Susan Sarandon, by James Ivory in Jefferson in Paris (1995), by Lee Tamahori in Mulholland Falls (1996), by Oliver Stone in U-Turn (1997). Nolte was directed by Robert Redford in The Company You Keep (2012), co-starred with Redford in A Walk in the Woods (2015) from the 1998 memoir by Bill Bryson. On television he acted in Rich Man, Poor Man (1977), Luck (2012), and currently plays a former U.S. President in Graves (2016).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1992 Winner
1992 Winner
2017 Nominee
2017 Nominee
1999 Nominee
1999 Nominee
1988 Nominee
1988 Nominee
1977 Nominee
1977 Nominee