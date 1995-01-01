Golden Globes logo

Nick Nolte

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Nicholas “Nick” Nolte (born February 8, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska) acted with Jaqueline Bisset in The Deep (1977) by Peter Yates, with Tuesday Weld in Who’ll Stop the Rain (1978) by Karel Reisz, with Debra Winger in Cannery Row (1982), with Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs. (1982) by Walter Hill, with Gene Hackman in Under Fire (1982) by Roger Spottiswoode, with Richard Dreyfuss and Bette Midler in Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) by Paul Mazurski. He was directed by John Hancock in Weeds (1987), by John Milius in Farewell to the King (1989), by Martin Scorsese in Cape Fear (1991) with Robert De Niro and Jessica Lange, by costar Barbra Streisand in The Prince of Tides (1991), by George Miller in Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) with Susan Sarandon, by James Ivory in Jefferson in Paris (1995), by Lee Tamahori in Mulholland Falls (1996), by Oliver Stone in U-Turn (1997). Nolte was directed by Robert Redford in The Company You Keep (2012), co-starred with Redford in A Walk in the Woods (2015) from the 1998 memoir by Bill Bryson. On television he acted in Rich Man, Poor Man (1977), Luck (2012), and currently plays a former U.S. President in Graves (2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Prince of Tides, The

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Graves

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Affliction

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Weeds

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rich Man, Poor Man
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.